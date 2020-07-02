Man allegedly posing as 'sharonliew86' charged over offensive tweets against racial harmony

SINGAPORE - A Singaporean man, who allegedly posed as "sharonliew86" to post offensive tweets, was hauled to court on Thursday (July 2).

Zainal Abidin Shaiful Bahari, 34, was charged with four counts of committing acts against racial harmony.

In a statement on Wednesday, police said that officers received a report on April 18 on offensive content against Indian migrant workers by a Twitter user with the handle @sharonliew86.

Officers from Bedok Police Division established Zainal's identity five days later.

Further investigations revealed that he was allegedly involved in other cases involving purportedly offensive tweets.

On May 2, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said in a Facebook post that the "nasty posts" were done "deliberately to stoke anger, unhappiness (and) racial tensions".

He added that action would be taken against the man.

He also said that the person behind the post was neither female nor Chinese, as the name "Sharon Liew" had implied.

He was offered bail of $5,000 and his case has been adjourned to July 30.

For each count of committing acts against racial harmony, an offender can be jailed for up to three years and fined.

