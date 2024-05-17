Man allegedly posed as prison staff in e-mails to President Tharman, a minister and Parliament

SINGAPORE – A man allegedly posed as a Singapore Prison Service staff member to send e-mails to President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, National Development Minister Desmond Lee and the Parliament.

Prakash Paramasivam, 24, who appeared in court on May 17, now faces three counts of cheating by personation.

The Singaporean is accused of cheating staff in the President’s office, the Ministry of National Development and the Parliament.

He allegedly e-mailed the Parliament on Feb 16 and Mr Lee two days later.

He is said to have also e-mailed President Tharman on Feb 24.

Court documents did not disclose the contents of the e-mails or why Prakash allegedly sent them.

His case will be mentioned again in court on June 20.

For each count of cheating by personation, an offender can be jailed for up to five years and fined.