Man allegedly offered bribe to cop and gave $750 to auxiliary policeman in separate incidents

SINGAPORE - A man was hauled to a district court on Wednesday after he allegedly offered a $40 bribe to a policeman and gave an auxiliary police officer a bribe of $750 in separate incidents.

Chinese national Chen Dongliang, 33, who was handed two charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act, is accused of offering $40 to the policeman on or around May 26, 2021 as he wanted the latter to refrain from taking enforcement action against him.

Court documents did not disclose what Chen had done before he allegedly offered the bribe.

Separately, he is said to have given bribes totalling $750 in July 2022 to Thiru Murugan Shanmugam, 30, who was a Certis auxiliary police officer at the time.

Chen was then purportedly peddling sex enhancement drugs and he allegedly wanted Thiru to refrain from taking enforcement action against him.

Chen’s case will be mentioned again in court on Nov 29.

He was the fifth person to be taken to court in a case linked to three former Certis officers accused of offences including graft and criminal breach of trust.

Thiru, Mohammad Hafizudin Hanapiah, 30 and Mohd Aris Jalil, 66 were earlier charged on Nov 3.

In an earlier statement, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau said that the trio were attached to the Singapore Police Force when they allegedly committed the offences.

On Nov 3, Thiru was handed two corruption charges.

He allegedly took bribes in 2022 from two sex enhancement drug peddlers – Chinese nationals Chen Dongliang and Chen Zixiong – in exchange for refraining from taking law enforcement action against them.

Thiru had allegedly worked with Hafizudin, a former security officer, to obtain a bribe of $140 from Chen Zixiong between May and June 2022.

Hafizudin, who is accused of one count of graft, was also handed a criminal breach of trust charge.