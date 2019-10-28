Man allegedly murdered by woman in Ang Mo Kio flat

A 63-year-old man was allegedly murdered by a woman in an Ang Mo Kio flat yesterday.

A police spokesman said the 54-year-old suspect - whom witnesses described as a large-sized woman about 1.75m tall - is expected to be charged in court today.

Police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at Block 633 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 at 5.46am. The man was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, they added.

The case has been classified as murder.

Preliminary investigations showed that the victim and the suspect were known to each other.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene at 9.30am, the stairs leading up to the unit had been cordoned off.

A police van was parked under the block, with many curious onlookers milling around.

Bloody footprints could be seen leading out from the flat to the shared corridor.

Neighbours told ST that the pair had been living in the third-floor unit for about two years.

They had been seen regularly going to the hawker centre together, sometimes hand in hand. Neighbours said they had been seen pushing a toddler around the estate in a stroller and that they have a daughter who is working.

A 60-year-old resident, who wanted to be known only as Mr Chen, said he heard repeated "drum-like banging" coming from the unit when he was preparing to go for his run at 5am.

He said the banging was so odd he found it difficult to place. "It was not like the throwing of things or furniture. It was a repeated thudding," he said, demonstrating by knocking against a water pipe with his hands.

He added that when he returned from his run at about 9am, he saw the woman being led away in handcuffs at the bottom of the block.

A retiree who lives on the second floor, who wanted to be known only as Ms Chen, said she had never heard the two raise their voices at each other.

The 69-year-old said she was switching off her air-conditioner at 5am when she heard repeated loud banging. "I didn't pay it much mind at first because I thought they were just being louder than usual. Now that I know what has happened, I am quite sad because they were such a loving couple."