Man allegedly left home despite MCs and while having acute respiratory symptoms

SINGAPORE - A 22-year-old man ignored the advice of a doctor at the Civil Defence Academy Complex Medical Centre to stay home despite having acute respiratory symptoms.

Instead, he allegedly visited the Ikea store in Tampines, the Skate Park in town and also met a woman in Bedok.

Fathullah Abdul Rahman now faces four charges under the Infectious Diseases (Covid-19 Stay Orders) Regulations 2020.

On Friday (June 25), the court heard that Fathullah was found to be Covid-19 positive, although the date he was diagnosed was not mentioned.

He intends to admit to his offences on July 22.

Dr Dong Xiaoke of the Civil Defence Academy Complex Medical Centre issued Fathullah his first medical certificate (MC), stating that he must not leave his Geylang East Central flat between Sept 2 and 4 last year.

Despite this, he allegedly left his home on Sept 2, taking the MRT and a bus to the Ikea furniture store in Tampines.

He is said to have remained outdoors from 4.45pm to 10.10pm that day.

The next day, he allegedly remained outdoors between 11.25am and 8pm, meeting a woman at Bedok MRT station before the pair travelled to the Kallang area.

Their relationship was not disclosed in court documents.

Dr Dong later issued Fathullah another MC, stating that he must not leave his flat between Sept 17 and 19.

Fathullah is said to have left his home at 3.50pm on Sept 17 to go to the Singapore Expo and returned at 10.13pm that day.

The next day, he allegedly left his home at noon to go to the Skate Park in Somerset Road before making his way to Bugis Junction shopping mall.

According to court documents, he returned to his flat at around 10pm.

For breaking the law under the Infectious Diseases (Covid-19 Stay Orders) Regulations 2020, an offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000.