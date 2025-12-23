Man allegedly involved in Woodlands fatal scuffle charged with assault

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A man who was allegedly involved in a fatal scuffle in Woodlands was charged on Dec 23 with one count of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to an elderly victim.

Teo Eng Chye, 57, is said to have got into a dispute with Mr Foo Suan Chew, 73, at the Fork & Spoon food court at Block 768 Woodlands Avenue 6 on Dec 21 before it escalated into a scuffle.

Teo is accused of assaulting the older man, who suffered a fracture to a cartilage in his larynx and died later in hospital.

Court documents did not disclose how Teo allegedly assaulted Mr Foo to cause such an injury.

Police said in an earlier statement that they received calls for help at the eatery around 9.20pm on the day of the incident.

Mr Foo was unconscious when officers arrived at the scene, and he was taken to hospital where he died.

On Dec 23, Teo was ordered to be remanded at the Woodlands Police Division. His case will be mentioned again in court on Dec 30.

For voluntarily causing grievous hurt, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined or caned.

However, Teo cannot be caned as he is over 50 years old.