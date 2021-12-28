Man allegedly duped bank by giving false documents; at least 9 others charged earlier with similar offences

SINGAPORE - Yet another man has appeared in a district court for allegedly submitting false documents to dupe Citibank into giving a loan.

On Tuesday (Dec 28), Muhammad Nabiil Mohammed Nasser, now 31, was charged with one count of engaging in a conspiracy with several unknown people and an alleged accomplice, known only as "Jackson", to cheat the bank in September 2018.

The Singaporean is accused of submitting to the bank false payslips in his name, claiming to be working for a firm called Microsoft Regional Sales Corporation and purportedly earning a basic monthly salary of $7,258 in July and August that year.

As a result, the bank was allegedly duped into handing over a loan of $13,775.

The Straits Times understands that Nabiil was not a Citibank staff member and he is expected to plead guilty in February next year.

Earlier this month, nine other Singaporean men were also handed cheating charges involving the bank.

Three of them - Kirk Chua Min Xuan, 28, Kurumoorthy Chandran, 26, and Jim Bryan Sim Jun Hong, 26 - were working as contract staff at Citibank when they allegedly conspired with others to cheat it into giving loans totalling more than $180,000 in a ruse involving the submission of false income documents.

In an earlier statement, Citibank said: "The three individuals were contract staff seconded to the bank from their agency and have not been working on Citibank-related matters since 2019.

"It is not appropriate for us to comment further on a matter that's still before the courts."

The other six men are: Ng Jia Hao, 25, Eugene Yap Siang, 27, Noah Loo Yu Hong, 27, Foo Jin Tai, 27, Navenkumar Ramakrishnan, 28, and Chua Hong Wei, 28.

None of the six was employed by Citibank at the time.

Each of the nine is alleged to have duped Citibank into delivering up to $24,795 in cash in September 2018.

The cases involving these nine men are still pending.

Court documents do not disclose if Nabiil's case is linked to theirs.

For each count of cheating, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.