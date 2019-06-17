Man allegedly cheated 77 people of more than $1 million, also involved in outrage of modesty

SINGAPORE - A 53-year-old man allegedly cheated 77 people of more than $1 million between 2016 and 2017 by proposing a high yield investment programme.

The police said in a statement on Monday (June 17) that they were alerted to the case on Oct 27, 2017. The case involved the misappropriation of monies and the victims being cheated of $1,033,650.

The man is also believed to have been involved in several cases of outrage of modesty of a woman between Sept 27 and Oct 1, 2017.

Cheating and criminal breach of trust are punishable under Section 420 and 406 of the Penal Code, Chapter 224 respectively.

A person convicted of cheating may be jailed up to 10 years and fined. If convicted of criminal breach of trust, he may be jailed up to seven years, or fined, or both.

If convicted of outrage of modesty under Section 354 of the Penal Code, Chapter 224, he may be jailed up to two years, fined, or caned, or any combination of the three punishments.