Man allegedly arms himself with knife to rob 14-year-old boy and is arrested within an hour

SINGAPORE – A man who allegedly armed himself with a knife to rob a 14-year-old boy in Bukit Batok was arrested within an hour after the police were informed.

On Thursday, Mohammad Nor Khaliq Abdullah, 22, was charged with one count of armed robbery.

He was at Block 636 Bukit Batok Central at about 3pm on Tuesday when he allegedly armed himself with a karambit knife to rob the teenager of items, including a wallet, a mobile phone and a pair of Apple AirPods.

A karambit knife is a weapon that has a curved blade resembling a claw.

The police said in a statement that they were alerted to the case at around 6pm on Tuesday, and no injuries were reported following the incident.

A police spokesman added: “Through ground inquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Jurong Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him within one hour of the reported crime. The victim’s wallet and handphone were recovered.

“The police will spare no effort to arrest those who commit violent crimes. When confronted with a robbery, members of the public are advised to remain calm, take note of the physical appearance and distinctive features of the perpetrator, and call for the police as soon as possible.”

Nor’s case has been adjourned to June 15.

If convicted of armed robbery, an offender can be jailed for between two and 10 years and receive at least 12 strokes of the cane.