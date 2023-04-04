Man admits to trying to get free sexual services from social escort by flashing his police ID

SINGAPORE – A full-time national serviceman (NSF) with the Singapore Police Force flashed his warrant card at a social escort and threatened to report her to the authorities if they could not reach an “arrangement”.

Fahd Siddiqui did so as he wanted to get free sexual services from her by showing the card. He also wanted to find out how far he could go with his police powers.

In the end, he did not receive any services from her and he left her room while she was on the phone with her agent as she was afraid.

Fahd, 20, who was off-duty at the time, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to attempting to obtain gratification in the form of sexual services from the woman whose details were redacted from court documents.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kelvin Chong said that at the time of the offence, the NSF was deployed as a ground response force officer at Orchard Neighbourhood Police Centre.

On Nov 1, 2022, Fahd contacted a number listed on online classifieds website Locanto to enquire about the woman’s services.

He was told that she was staying at Robertson Quay Hotel in Merbau Road, near Clemenceau Avenue, and that she charged $400 for her services. Fahd went to her room at around 9pm.

He told the social escort that she was not the same woman as the one he had seen on the advertisement.

Fahd said that he was not interested and left the room, only to return soon after.

The DPP told the court: “He showed (the woman) his warrant card and identified himself as a police officer. The accused then told her that he would report her to the police unless they could reach some form of ‘arrangement’.

“(She) understood this to mean that if she provided him with free sexual services, the accused would not report her to the police.”

The woman burst into tears and told Fahd that she had just arrived in Singapore. He left her room soon after.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau received information on Nov 6, 2022, about what Fahd had done, and he was charged in court on Nov 24. Court documents did not disclose how the offence came to light.

In an earlier statement, the police said he was removed from front-line duties.

On Tuesday, the court called for reports to assess Fahd’s suitability for probation and reformative training. Offenders given reformative training are detained in a centre to follow a strict regimen that can include foot drills and counselling.

Fahd is expected to be sentenced on May 16.