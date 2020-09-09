Man sentenced to 3 weeks' jail after shooting ball bearings at bridal cars in Woodlands

SINGAPORE - A 53-year-old man was sentenced to three weeks’ jail after admitting on Wednesday (Sept 9) to shooting ball bearings at bridal cars in Woodlands in 2017.

Singaporean Samuel Tan Joo Soon had pleaded guilty to committing a rash act.

According to court documents, Tan used a wooden catapult to shoot metal ball bearings. He did this from his daughter's bedroom window on the fifth storey of Block 764A Woodlands Circle at around 7.15am on July 1, 2017.

The Straits Times ran a report of the incident on July 19 that year, quoting witnesses.

A group of wedding revellers were playing "gatecrashing" games on the ground floor when one of the bridesmaids heard a sound, like shots being fired.

A groomsman then noticed that two of the cars in their entourage were damaged.

Police later seized a number of items, including two packets of ball bearings, a catapult and a packet of slingshot bands.

Tan will surrender himself on Sept 23 to begin serving his sentence.

For committing a rash act, an offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $2,500.

