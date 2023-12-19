Man admits swinging drunk friend to the ground outside club; victim died from head injury

SINGAPORE – Frustrated at his friend who was drunk outside a club, Jason Ong Bing Qi grabbed and swung her forcefully to the ground, and left her lying there motionless.

With the help of passers-by, the woman managed to return home, where she was pronounced dead later that day.

An autopsy revealed that she had suffered injuries, including a fractured skull and bruised brain.

On Dec 19, Ong, 33, pleaded guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing hurt which causes grievous hurt.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Emily Koh said the woman – referred to in court documents as Joey – went for drinks with three friends at Club VOX in Magazine Road on Nov 5, 2022, at about 10.15pm. At the club, they chanced upon Ong, whom Joey had known since early 2022.

Joey’s friends headed home between midnight and 1am.

Ong asked Joey if she wanted to leave the club with him, and she agreed. When they left at about 1.20am, she was dragging her feet.

Said DPP Koh: “The accused knew that the deceased was drunk and she was mumbling when she talked.”

Ong could not book a Grab ride, so he tried to flag down a taxi. Joey, who was leaning heavily against him and holding on to him, suddenly sat on the ground.

Ong managed to pull Joey up, but she squatted down and refused to budge.

Said DPP Koh: “Frustrated and angry, the accused took the deceased’s phone and threw it on the grass patch nearby,”

Joey retrieved her phone and pushed Ong away, saying she wanted to go home. She also repeatedly refused his offer to take her home.

Frustrated, Ong suddenly grabbed her with both hands and swung her onto the ground forcefully.

Joey landed on her back and lay motionless. Ong did not check on her condition and instead walked back to the club.

At about 2am, passers-by found Joey, still lying motionless, on the ground. She was taken to a nearby sheltered walkway and did not reply when she was spoken to.

But she was able to answer her phone using its speaker mode when a friend who had been with her at the club called.