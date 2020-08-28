Man admits to punching victim, who fell, hit his head on the ground and died 3 days later

SINGAPORE - Unhappy that the car he was in was kicked by a pedestrian, Fino Foo Zhi Peng alighted and punched the man in the face once, causing him to fall.

The back of 31-year-old Jeffrey Tan Junjie's head struck the ground and he died in hospital three days later.

Foo, now 28, pleaded guilty in a district court on Friday (Aug 28) to one count each of assault and rioting.

Foo and his friends had earlier gone to Clarke Quay for a night of merrymaking and were in a convoy of three cars at a multi-storey carpark there at around 4am on April 16, 2017, when Mr Tan kicked one of the vehicles. It was not stated why he did so.

Foo, the driver and another passenger then alighted, the court heard.

Foo confronted Mr Tan and punched him in the face, causing him to fall to the floor.

Foo's friends also got out from their vehicles and one of them, Allan Ng Wei Wen, now 34, armed himself with a metal rod.

When another pedestrian, Mr Lim Soon Leng, who knew Mr Tan, tried to approach, Ng struck Mr Lim with the rod, causing him to bleed in the face.

A man identified as Mr Xie Hui, then 30, approached Foo's group and said Mr Lim was his friend.

Ng responded by hitting Mr Xie with the metal rod and the rest of Foo's group joined in the attack.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Daphne Lim said: "The force from the blows of the metal rod was so great (that it) put a substantial dent on the metal bezel of the Rolex watch that was worn on (Mr Xie's ) wrist.

"It was also great enough to break the chrome bracelet of the watch."

The brawl ended when somebody shouted: "Let's go."

Foo's group then returned to their vehicles and fled before police arrived at the scene.

Mr Tan was unconscious when he was taken to the Singapore General Hospital (SGH), where he died of a head injury three days later on April 19.

The court heard that Mr Lim and Mr Xie were also taken to SGH.

Mr Lim was later found with injuries, including fractures to his nasal bone. Mr Xie suffered a back injury as well as multiple bruises and wounds.

Five other men from Foo's group who were involved in the attack were charged earlier and one of them was sentenced to 15 months' jail.

The remaining four and Ng admitted to their offences on Friday.

He pleaded guilty to offences including rioting and causing grievous hurt with a weapon.

Ng is out on bail of $30,000. Foo's bail was set at $20,000.

The two Singaporeans will be sentenced on Sept 28.

For rioting, an offender can be jailed for up to seven years and caned.