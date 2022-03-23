Man admits molesting completely paralysed female patient in hospital

SINGAPORE - A cleaner was working in a hospital last year when he molested a 42-year-old completely paralysed female patient.

The court heard that even though the woman was functionally dependent and non-communicative, she was aware of what the man was doing to her.

But due to her condition, she was powerless to resist and was unable to seek help.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ng Jun Chong said that the man stopped touching the woman when a nurse yelled out after catching him red-handed.

The 56-year-old Singaporean man pleaded guilty on Wednesday (March 23) to a molestation charge.

Details about the hospital and the patient cannot be disclosed due to a gag order.

The Straits Times is also not identifying the man as doing so could reveal the hospital's name.

The court heard that the cleaner was mopping the hospital flooron April 27 last year when he spotted the paralysed woman lying on a bed with the top two buttons of her pyjamas unfastened. He then felt aroused and molested her.

The nurse was at a nearby bed at the time, attending to another patient behind cubicle curtains.

After she was done, she opened the curtains and saw the man touching the woman.

The DPP said: "The complainant was shocked and shouted 'what are you doing' at him. The accused seemed surprised and removed his right hand without saying anything. He left the ward to continue his work.

"The complainant approached the victim and asked her if she was okay...When the complainant asked if the accused had touched her breast, the victim blinked three times, which the complainant understood to mean 'yes' as it was their method of communication."

After buttoning up the woman's pyjamas, the nurse told her supervisor about the incident and the police were alerted at around 1.20pm the next day.