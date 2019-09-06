Man admits leaving bag with attached toy grenade near Hong Lim Park to alarm protesters

SINGAPORE - A driver left a bag with an attached toy grenade near Hong Lim Park on purpose, as he wanted to alarm a group of protesters so that they would leave the area.

As a result, TransCom officers of the Singapore Police Force were activated and Exit A of Clarke Quay MRT station had to be closed for about 15 minutes.

Ho Hee Hew, 59, pleaded guilty on Friday (Sept 6) to one count of harassment.

He had earlier found the bag with the attached toy grenade elsewhere.

The court heard that the bag contained old toys.

Ho was cycling near Exit A of Clarke Quay MRT station at around 4.30pm on Sept 16, 2017 when he spotted about 800 people at a protest against the reserved presidency in Hong Lim Park.

He then flung the bag towards a nearby wheelchair ramp and left the scene.

A man later found the unattended bag and alerted the police at around 5pm.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Thiagesh Sukumaran said: "Exit A was closed for about 15 minutes, which caused inconvenience to 20 passengers. TransCom officers found that the bag did not contain a threat to public safety. The bag did not cause any disturbance to the protesters."

Ho was captured on a closed-circuit television camera committing the offence and police arrested him the next day

He later told officers that he disagreed with the protesters and wanted to cause alarm so that they would leave the area, the court heard.

On Friday, the DPP said that Ho's offence involved a "high level of potential harm" and urged District Judge May Mesenas to sentence the driver to the maximum fine of $5,000.

Ho, who was offered bail of $5,000, will be sentenced on Oct 1.