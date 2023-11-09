Man admits hitting son with two umbrellas and a cane after wife suspected boy of stealing $50

SINGAPORE - A man decided to discipline his nine-year-old son by hitting him several times with two umbrellas and a cane after his wife suspected that the boy had stolen $50 during a birthday party.

He also used the cane to hit his wife when she tried to intervene.

After the beatings, the woman and the boy went to Changi General Hospital, where the latter was found with multiple red marks all over his body.

Court documents did not disclose details about the woman’s condition after the attack.

The 45-year-old man pleaded guilty on Thursday to assaulting his son. Another similar charge involving his wife will be taken into consideration during sentencing.

He cannot be named to protect the boy’s identity as those below 18 years old are covered under the Children and Young Persons Act.

The mother had accompanied their son to a birthday party on Nov 30, 2022. Before leaving the event, he told her that the birthday boy had handed him a $50 note.

She told her son to return the cash when she suspected that he was lying, and the boy complied.

The woman later told her husband about what had happened, and he decided to discipline the boy.

He used an umbrella to repeatedly strike the child’s palms and thighs. She told her husband to stop hitting their son when the boy began crying.

The man then ordered the boy to leave their unit before closing the door. She again intervened and allowed their son back into their home.

Seeing this, he used a bigger umbrella and hit the boy multiple times with it.