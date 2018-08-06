Man admits to molesting 5-year-old girl while out on bail for similar offence against 11-year-old boy

SINGAPORE - While out on bail after molesting an 11-year-old boy, a jobless man outraged a five-year-old girl's modesty.

Jeremy Low Wei Hao, 20, who has been diagnosed with a paedophilic disorder, pleaded guilty in court on Monday (Aug 6) to molesting the two children.

One count of committing an obscene act with the five-year-old girl will be taken into consideration during sentencing.

The court heard that at 5.30pm on April 13 last year the boy, who was dressed in his primary school uniform, was walking home in Bukit Panjang when Low decided to follow him.

As the boy was walking past a lift lobby at the ground floor of a block of flats, Low suddenly accosted and then proceeded to molest him.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Gail Wong said: "The victim was shocked and tried to struggle but to no avail as the accused was more than a head taller than him.

"The accused, who was still behind the victim, then pulled the victim backwards by the backpack and the victim fell backwards onto the floor."

Low then molested the boy again. DPP Wong added that the whole contact lasted about 10 seconds before Low fled the scene.

The boy went home and told his mother who alerted the police later that day.

Officers managed to arrest Low and he was later charged in court last year with molesting the boy.

Low was out on bail on Oct 29 last year and was on his way to meet his lawyer, Mr Bernard Chung, at 2pm when he spotted the little girl in her mother's North Bridge Road shop.

The child was in a storeroom alone while her mother was in a nearby office, the court heard. Low then crept into the shop and molested the girl.

DPP Wong told District Judge May Mesenas: "During the commission of the offences, the accused told the victim that it was 'ok' and the victim did not shout although she felt scared.

"At this juncture, the victim's mother came over to check on the victim and saw the accused who fled upon seeing her."

The woman called for the police and Low was arrested.

On Monday, DPP Wong urged Judge Mesenas to sentence Low to reformative training.

Offenders sentenced to it must spend between 18 months and three years in a reformative training centre. They must also follow a strict regimen that includes foot drills and counselling.

Mr Chung pleaded for his client, who was "remorseful and contrite", to be placed on probation.

The judge called for reports to assess Low's suitability for both reformative training and probation. He will be back in court on Aug 13.