Man admits having sex with 2 underage girls on separate occasions, impregnating them

SINGAPORE - A man had sex with two underage girls - who were then 12 and 15 years old - on separate occasions and impregnated them.

The younger victim later had an abortion while the older girl is now raising their child.

The man, now 20, also assaulted an 18-year-old girl last year. She also has a child by him.

All three were his girlfriends but a district court heard that they are no longer with him.

The Singaporean offender pleaded guilty on Tuesday (July 13) to four counts of having sex with a minor. He also admitted to one count of assault involving the 18-year-old girl.

Fifteen other charges, mainly relating to sexual acts with the underage girls, will be considered during sentencing.

He committed the offences between 2017 and last year.

The three girls cannot be named due to a gag order while the man cannot be identified, as he was just 16 years old when he started committing the offences.

He was in a relationship with the 15-year-old girl from January to August 2017.

The girl was a virgin before she met him but the pair later had sex up to three times a month.

She discovered she was pregnant in early 2018 and gave birth soon after.

The offender got to know the 12-year-old girl through social media platform Instagram in January 2019.

They met for the first time at his home on Jan 19 that year and had unprotected sex. The pair then got into a relationship later that day.

On April 30, 2019, the girl was found to be about 10 weeks pregnant and had an abortion the following month.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Theong Li Han said: "The production of conception was obtained and sent to the Health Sciences Authority for paternity testing.

"The result shows that the probability of paternity towards the accused was 99.9999 per cent."

Some time in June that year, the man spent the night at the girl's home and they had sex again.

The DPP said: "The accused did so as he assumed that (the girl) would not get pregnant since she had just had an abortion in May 2019. The accused did not use a condom."

The court heard that the offender was in a relationship with the 18-year-old girl from August 2019 to September last year.

Some time in January last year, the couple had a dispute outside his home, as he did not want her to leave the unit. Its location was not revealed in court documents.

The offender then slapped the teenager once and kicked her lower back.

Two months later, the girl discovered she was pregnant with his child and gave birth in July last year.

On Tuesday, the court called for reports to assess the man's suitability for probation and reformative training.

Offenders given the latter will be detained in a centre and made to follow a strict regimen that includes foot drills and counselling.

The man is expected to be sentenced on July 21.

For having sex with a child below 14 years old, an offender can be jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned.