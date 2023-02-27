Man admits causing death of stepdaughter he hit with exercise bar; wife did not intervene

SINGAPORE - For months, an 11-year-old girl was ill-treated by her mother and stepfather, who made her eat chilli padi, splashed hot water on her and hit her with a belt to punish her.

In October 2020, the man, an auxiliary police officer, started beating her with an exercise bar he bought for his home workouts.

On Nov 6, 2020, he swung the bar at her head several times, inflicting blows which led to her death four days later. The girl’s mother did not intervene.

Despite signs of internal bleeding, the couple decided against taking the girl to the hospital, and called for an ambulance only on Nov 10.

On Monday, the 28-year-old man pleaded guilty in the High Court to a charge of culpable homicide for causing the girl’s death, and four charges for other acts of abuse he carried out on the girl.

His 29-year-old wife pleaded guilty to one charge of failing to take steps to protect the girl from the fatal assault, and two charges for other acts of abuse she carried out.

This makes her the first person to be convicted of allowing the death of a child in the same household, which was introduced in 2020 to target those who fail to protect victims from abuse.

The couple will be sentenced at a later date.

They cannot be named owing to a gag order. They have a two-year-old son together and two other sons, aged seven and eight, from the woman’s previous relationship.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kumaresan Gohulabalan told the court that in early 2020, the man got upset with the victim, as he believed that she had been stealing items in their flat. He was also angry at her for eating too slowly.

In March 2020, the man asked the girl to stand on a table and hold a 1.5-litre water bottle at shoulder level. He then caned her and hit her with a belt.

The assault, which caused the girl to suffer multiple bruises on her arms, buttocks, thighs and legs, lasted for about 20 to 30 minutes.

The man’s family members, who saw the bruises a few days later, scolded the man for abusing the girl and the woman for not stopping him, but the abuse continued.

He hit the girl with a wooden backscratcher, made her eat chilli padi until she vomited and beat her with the exercise bar.

The woman also made her eat chilli padi and poured hot water on her while she was sleeping.