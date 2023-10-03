Man admits being part of syndicate that recorded cards at casino, helping group win over $433k

SINGAPORE – Members of a foreign syndicate unlawfully used devices to record cards during games played at the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) casino, winning a total of $433,730 at the tables.

The group operated in Singapore from Dec 16 to 23, 2022.

Their strategy involved a female syndicate member, known as the “sorcerer”, wearing a concealed earphone connected to her mobile phone via Bluetooth at a gaming table in the casino.

She would relay information on the cards dealt in the game to an accomplice stationed elsewhere.

This accomplice, known as the “marksman”, would feed the information into an Excel spreadsheet formula to get an answer, and then tell the “sorcerer” how to place her bet.

Court documents did not disclose how the formula worked.

In what is believed to be the first case of its kind, Malaysian Tan Kian Yi, 35, who was a “marksman”, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to four charges under the Casino Control Act.

Two of Tan’s alleged accomplices – Taiwanese Hung Jung-Hao, 27, and Malaysian Chai Hee Keong, 46 – were charged in a Singapore district court earlier in 2023 and their cases are pending.

Three other Taiwanese are said to be the other members of the syndicate but court documents did not disclose the outcome of their cases.

They are Wang Yu, 22, his girlfriend, Hung Yu-Wen, 24, and Hung Jung-Hao’s girlfriend, Chou Yu-Lun, 26.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ng Shao Yan said that Chai was Tan’s close friend.

In August 2022, Tan met Hung Yu-Wen for the first time when he visited a casino in the Philippines, and she introduced him to Wang. She also asked Tan if he was interested to win cash playing the baccarat card game.

He met the couple in Singapore in October 2022 and the trio stayed at the MBS hotel and made trips to the casino to observe baccarat games.

Hung Yu-Wen later told Tan that she had a “formula” that could help them win at baccarat. DPP Ng said that the formula was developed by a man known only as Kelvin.

The prosecutor added: “Yu-Wen asked (Tan) if he was interested to join her and Wang to win money (by) using the formula (and he) agreed to join them.”

According to court documents, the formula was in the form of an Excel sheet.