Man admits abetting friend's breach of SHN requirements

A 20-year-old man visited his friend who was serving her stay-home notice (SHN) in a hotel room, intending to surprise her on her birthday.

But Sow Kaiser's actions landed him in court, where he pleaded guilty yesterday to one count of abetting the friend to breach SHN requirements.

Another charge of criminal trespass will be taken into consideration by District Judge Tan Jen Tse during sentencing at a later date.

Court documents state that Sow and his friend, Ms Teo Yue Qi, have known each other since their school days. Ms Teo had entered Singapore on Nov 22 last year and was placed on SHN the same day. The last day of the SHN was Dec 6. Court documents did not state where the 20-year-old had arrived from.

She was supposed to remain alone in her room at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore and not come into close contact with other individuals.

The court heard that Sow had been communicating with Ms Teo and knew her room number.

He entered the hotel on Ms Teo's birthday on Nov 28 to surprise her with a visit. But Sow found that he could not take the lift at the main lobby to Ms Teo's room on the 17th floor.

He then followed some hotel guests to the 30th floor before using a service elevator there to reach the 17th floor.

Ms Teo was surprised to see Sow when he appeared at her door. But she did not stop him from entering her room, where he spent about an hour.

After taking the stairs to the first floor, he encountered a staff member, who tried to detain him. But Sow managed to escape before taking a taxi home.

Yesterday, the district judge called for a report assessing Sow's suitability for probation.

Sow's case will be heard again on Sept 8.