Man accused of slashing two people with razor blade

A 33-year-old man was yesterday accused of injuring two people with a razor blade.

Mohd S. Muhibullah Said Abdullah, who is Singaporean, was handed two charges in a district court of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

He is accused of slashing Mr John Ryan Buguistan Jimenez on Monday on the left side of his neck using a razor blade.

He is also said to have slashed Ms Pauline Goh Quek Choo that day on her left arm using the same weapon.

Muhibullah will be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for two weeks for psychiatric observation and will return to court on March 30.

In a statement on Monday, the police said they had received multiple calls around 6pm that day about a man injuring people with a razor blade at Block 59 Strathmore Avenue in Queenstown.

The man claimed that he had heard voices in his head telling him to attack people. He allegedly acted on it using a razor blade, injuring Ms Goh and Mr Jimenez in the process.

Mr Jimenez, 38, suffered lacerations and was conscious when taken to hospital. Ms Goh, 49, sustained minor injuries and refused to go to hospital.

The razor blade was seized as a case exhibit and investigations are ongoing.

The police said Muhibullah had past records with IMH and a history of consuming controlled drugs.

The police noted that there was no indication that this incident was related to an earlier one near Buangkok Square mall, where a man was seen swinging a sword at pedestrians and cars.

For each charge of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon, Muhibullah can be jailed for up to seven years, fined and caned, or any combination of the three.

Wong Shiying