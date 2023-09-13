Man accused of shooting bird with slingshot charged with offences including rash act

SINGAPORE - A man who allegedly used a slingshot to shoot at a bird in Jurong was charged on Wednesday with committing a rash act that could endanger the safety of others.

Yu Xueyao, 36, was also charged with one count each of animal cruelty and being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The Singaporean was at Block 645, Jurong West Street 61, between 11.30am and 1pm on Feb 11, when he allegedly shot a projectile at a bird by using a slingshot.

The projectile is said to have struck the kitchen window of a flat on the second storey, causing around $250 in damage.

According to court documents, Yu allegedly shot projectiles at the birds there to “cruelly terrify” them.

His case will be mentioned again in court on Oct 11.

The police said on Tuesday that a man had allegedly used a catapult to shoot metal and clay pellets at a flock of birds in Jurong West Street 61.

Through extensive ground enquiries, officers from Jurong Police Division established his identity and arrested him in the same neighbourhood on April 24.

An assortment of clay and metal pellets, two catapults, as well as a metal figure which had been used for target practice, were then seized as case exhibits.

If convicted of being cruel to animals, Yu can be jailed for up to 18 months and fined up to $15,000.

Offenders convicted of committing a rash act can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $2,500.

Those convicted of being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place can be jailed for up to three years and receive at least six strokes of the cane.