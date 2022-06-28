Man accused of raping woman after breaking into her apartment

SINGAPORE - A 47-year-old man, who is accused of breaking into a woman's apartment and raping her, had told a police officer that he "accidentally slipped" into the alleged victim.

The High Court heard this on Tuesday (June 28) at the start of the 19-day trial of Yap Pow Foo, who faces one count each of rape and housebreaking.

He is accused of taking the key slipped under the woman's door to enter her unit to commit rape in the early hours of Jan 30, 2017.

The Singaporean is contesting the charges, contending that he had consensual sex with the 39-year-old Chinese national.

Opening the case against Yap, Deputy Public Prosecutor Chong Kee En said the woman and five of her friends were playing mahjong and drinking alcohol to celebrate Chinese New Year at her apartment on Jan 29, 2017.

After dinner, the group proceeded to a karaoke lounge in Bugis, where the woman drank more alcohol.

Yap, a friend of one of the friends, joined the group towards the end of the night, when the woman was already drunk, said the DPP.

At about 12.45am on Jan 30, 2017, Yap offered to drive them home and stopped first at the alleged victim's condominium.

Surveillance footage showed that she appeared to be unconscious, said the DPP.

The woman had to be lifted home by two male friends, while Yap separately found his way to the unit.

All three men then left her home, locking the door behind them.

One of the friends slipped the key underneath the door, said the DPP.

Surveillance footage showed that at around 3am, Yap returned to the condo by himself.

The DPP said the evidence will show that he broke into the woman's home and raped her while she was unconscious.