Man accused of pushing radio host Cheryl Miles allegedly used criminal force on 2 other women

SINGAPORE - A man initially accused of hitting radio host Cheryl Miles in July is said to have used criminal force on two other women that month.

William Aw Chin Chai, 52, who was originally accused of being a public nuisance after he purportedly hit the One FM 91.3 radio host, has had that charge amended to one of using criminal force on her.

He is now said to have pushed her right arm.

On Tuesday, he was handed another two similar charges linked to the other alleged victims.

Aw was at a platform of Orchard MRT station on either July 5 or 11 when he allegedly kicked a woman in her abdomen.

He is also accused of tapping another woman on the back of her head once at the nearby Ion Orchard shopping mall on July 26.

Aw is alleged to have pushed Ms Miles’ right arm in the bicep area at the concourse area of Orchard MRT station that day.