Man accused of pushing molestation victim’s sister during S’pore Grand Prix handed 3 more charges

SINGAPORE - A man who allegedly shoved the sister of a molestation victim during the Singapore Grand Prix in September 2023, is now accused of assaulting two men in an unrelated incident in June, causing facial fractures to one of them.

On Tuesday, Irishman Alan Michael Donoghue, 37, was charged with one count each of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to a man, voluntarily causing hurt to another alleged victim and causing annoyance to members of the public while drunk.

He was at a pick-up point near the East Coast Seafood Centre at around midnight on June 25 when he allegedly caused annoyance to others by shouting expletives at them. He is also accused of assaulting two men there that morning.

On Nov 6, Donoghue was handed three charges over alleged offences that took place during the Singapore Grand Prix.

Briton George Ernest Hyde, 36, was also handed a molestation charge that day.

Hyde was in Connaught Drive when he allegedly molested a 20-year-old woman at around 10.30pm on Sept 16. His case has been adjourned to Dec 4.

Donoghue was in the vicinity when he allegedly shoved the woman’s 24-year-old sister, causing her to hall.

He is also accused of assaulting a 25-year-old man in Connaught Drive that evening.

Donoghue’s case will be mentioned again in court on Dec 13.

For voluntarily causing grievous hurt, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined or caned.

If convicted of molestation, an offender can be jailed for up to three years, fined, caned, or face any combination of such punishments.