Man accused of murdering his wife in Chinatown hotel room taken back to crime scene

SINGAPORE - A man charged with the murder of his wife in a hotel room in South Bridge Road returned to the crime scene escorted by police officers on Dec 3.

Flanked by four officers and an interpreter, Salehuddin, an Indonesian national, was led into the Capri by Fraser China Square hotel, near Chinatown Point, at 9.15am.

A large portion of the basement carpark had been cordoned off, with several police officers at the scene.

According to charge sheets, the 41-year-old is accused of murdering his wife, Ms Nurdia Rahmah Rery, on Oct 24 in Room 703 between 3am and 5am.

She was found lying motionless in the hotel room by officers, after Salehuddin turned himself in at Bukit Merah East Neighbourhood Police Centre, admitting he had killed her.

Handcuffed and in leg restraints, Salehuddin kept his head down as he was led out of the police van, before being taken up to the crime scene through a service lift.

The media was not allowed to follow them into the hotel. He was escorted back into the police van, after two hours of questioning, at 11.15am to be taken back into remand.

Salehuddin faces the death penalty if convicted of murder.

So far, there have been seven murders reported in 2025, with five of them, including Salehuddin’s case, happening in the second half of the year.

On Nov 15, Yeo Tze How, 23, was charged with the murder of a 68-year-old man at the Laguna Park Condominium in Marine Parade.

Yeo is accused of killing the older man at a lift lobby of the apartment on Nov 13. The pair’s relationship has not been established.

Two men were charged with murder on Nov 9 , after a 56-year-old man died following a fight in Chin Swee Road.

Tan Boon Hui, 58, and Poh Choon Kiat, 59, allegedly stabbed the man to death during the fight on Nov 8.

On Sept 24, Koh Ah Hwee, 66, allegedly killed Vietnamese national Nguyen Phuong Tra outside a unit on the sixth floor of Block 323 Yishun Central.

And on Sept 15, a 43-year-old woman was allegedly murdered in a Joo Chiat residential unit . A 40-year-old man who knew the victim has fled the country.