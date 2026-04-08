Man accused of molestation, harassment at government-related facilities

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The man is accused of targeting four people – three men and a woman – at facilities linked to the agency.

SINGAPORE - A man was working with a government agency when he allegedly committed multiple offences including molestation and harassment between 2020 and 2024.

He is accused of targeting four people – three men and a woman – at facilities linked to the agency.

The three men were identified as A1, A2 and A4 in court documents, while the woman was referred to as A3.

On April 8, the 54-year-old man was handed 10 charges including three counts each of molestation and harassment.

Details about the man, the agency, the alleged victims and the locations of his purported offences cannot be disclosed due to a gag order.

Five of the man’s charges are said to involve A1.

Between 2021 and 2024, he allegedly pointed at A1’s buttock s and made an insulting comment.

The man is also accused of touching A1’s private parts in November 2023.

In January 2024, he allegedly pinched A1’s right buttock once before he purportedly insulted A1’s modesty two months later by making an improper comment about his body.

The man is also accused of pinching A1’s right buttock twice in April that year.

Court documents stated that the accused allegedly used criminal force on A2 between January 2020 and April 2024 by touching the latter’s right inner thigh.

The man allegedly insulted A3’s modesty by making an improper comment about her buttocks in 2024.

In February that year, he allegedly made an insulting comment about A4’s mother-in-law after finding out that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

The man is also accused of looking at A4’s private parts at a restroom on May 3, 2024, and allegedly uttered words that caused distress to the latter.

Twenty days later, the man allegedly performed an act that court obstruct the course of justice.

He is accused of telling A4 that he had treated the latter like “family”, and that A4 “should not say anything bad” about him.

The man’s case will be mentioned again in court on May 6.