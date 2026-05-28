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Man accused of killing woman in Choa Chu Kang charged with murder

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Preliminary investigations revealed that the Malaysian man had allegedly stabbed her.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had allegedly stabbed the woman.

ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

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Shaffiq Alkhatib

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SINGAPORE – A man accused of killing a woman in Choa Chu Kang on May 26 has been charged with murder.

Mohamad Faiz Umar, 22, is accused of murdering Ms Chua Bee Ting, 21, inside a lift between 8.53pm and 9.22pm that day.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the Malaysian man had allegedly stabbed her.

In an earlier statement, the police said that the pair knew each other. However, court documents did not disclose details about the nature of their relationship.

Police had also said they received a call for assistance at Block 248 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 2 at about 9pm on May 26.

Upon arrival, officers found Ms Chua lying motionless at a 12th-floor lift lobby.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic pronounced her dead at the scene.

A resident of the block told The Straits Times on May 26 that she had heard a loud noise coming from the foot of the block, and when she looked down, she saw a man lying under a dustbin on the ground floor.

The man was arrested for murder and was later taken to the National University Hospital.

Faiz’s case has been adjourned to June 18.

Offenders convicted of murder will face the death penalty.

More on this topic
Man to be charged on May 28 over alleged murder in Choa Chu Kang
Woman dead, man injured after incident in Choa Chu Kang

Shaffiq Alkhatib is The Straits Times’ court correspondent, covering mainly criminal cases heard at the State Courts.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.