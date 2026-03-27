Man accused of conspiring to smuggle 60 pets, confining them in cramped cages; handed 124 charges

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Ho Choon Wei, 43, allegedly abetted two men to smuggle the animals into Singapore from Malaysia.

SINGAPORE – A man who is accused of causing unnecessary suffering to 60 animals by keeping them in cramped cages, among other alleged crimes, was handed more than 120 charges in court on March 27.

Ho Choon Wei, 43, is said to have failed to take reasonable measures to ensure the 53 dogs and seven cats, which were for sale as pets, were not subjected to unnecessary pain and suffering. They were found in cramped cages without proper ventilation.

Ho is also accused of keeping the animals in captivity on Oct 24, 2024, without a proper licence at 453A Geylang Road.

He did not enter a plea on March 27, and will return to court on May 8.

Checks by The Straits Times show Ho had in December 2022 incorporated a pet grooming shop registered to the address in Geylang Road, but the company has since been cancelled.

Sometime between February 2024 and October 2024, Ho allegedly abetted two men by engaging them to import 53 dogs and seven cats from Malaysia into Singapore without any licences, according to charge sheets.

The animals were then illegally smuggled into Singapore and the group employed couriers to transport them to 453A Geylang Road, where they were kept for the purpose of sale.

Ho can be sentenced for up to 12 months in jail, fined up to $10,000, or both, if he is found guilty of transporting the animals without a licence from the Director‑General of Animal Health and Welfare.

He can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $40,000, or both, if found guilty of causing the animals unnecessary suffering in confinement.

He can also be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $5,000, or both, if found guilty of keeping the animals in captivity for sale without a licence.