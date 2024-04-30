Man accused of bribing cop gets charges withdrawn, given discharge amounting to acquittal

SINGAPORE - A man accused of two counts of corruption, including bribing a policeman $20,000, has walked free after both charges were withdrawn following a stern warning.

Mr Wang Huate, 41, was then given a discharge amounting to an acquittal on April 9.

This means the Singaporean cannot be charged again with the same offences.

In a statement to the Straits Times on April 29, the Attorney-General Chambers said: “After careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the matter, the prosecution directed that a stern warning be administered to the accused and thereafter applied for (the discharge). This was granted by the court on (April 9).”

Mr Wang had been accused of giving a bribe of $20,000 to Poo Tze Chiang, 46, at a carpark at the HillV2 shopping mall in Hillview Rise on or around Feb 22, 2020.

Mr Wang had also been accused of engaging in a conspiracy with another person to give a red packet containing $2,000 to Poo in Geylang Road in September 2019.

Among other things, the monies were purportedly given so that Poo would help in the police investigations against Mr Wang. Court documents did not disclose the details about such investigations.

Poo, a station inspector, was suspended in December 2020 and his case is pending.

For each count of graft, an offender can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $100,000.