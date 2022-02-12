Man accused of assaulting bus driver allegedly burned cop with lit cigarette while on the run

SINGAPORE - An elderly man, who had a warrant of arrest issued against him last December after he allegedly assaulted a bus driver, was caught earlier this week and is now accused of committing more offences while he was on the run.

Ahmad Robinson, 70, appeared in a district court on Friday (Feb 11) and was handed multiple charges, including burning a policewoman with a lit cigarette.

Ahmad had earlier made headlines after he and Aziz Khan Sher Khan, 61, allegedly failed to wear their masks properly when they boarded bus service 2 at around 11am on Nov 2 last year.

The police had said then in a statement that the two Singaporean men became unhappy when bus driver Hew Kim Keong highlighted the matter to them.

Both men then allegedly rained blows on Mr Hew, causing him to suffer a nasal bone fracture. Police arrested Ahmad and Khan later that day.

On Nov 3 last year, they were each charged with one count of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to Mr Hew, 62.

Khan pleaded guilty to his role in the attack and was sentenced to 10 months' jail in December.

He was also ordered to spend an additional 24 days behind bars as he had committed the offence while he was out on remission over an earlier jail term.

Meanwhile, Ahmad failed to turn up in court and a warrant of arrest was issued against him on Dec 1 last year.

He was later caught and was handed his latest charges on Friday.

According to court documents, he allegedly committed an act of mischief at a block of flats in Changi Village Road on Nov 29 last year by cutting off the GPS e-tag the Singapore Prison Service had issued him as part of his earlier bail conditions, causing $600 in damage.

E-tags are issued to some alleged offenders and the devices are used to monitor their movements while they are out on bail.

He was on the run when he allegedly threatened two people with a knife at a Tampines flat at around 5.40pm on Wednesday (Feb 9).