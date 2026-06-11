Man charged with harassment over abusive language in e-mails sent to MP, town council staff

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Manickam Manohar was handed six charges under the Protection from Harassment Act.

SINGAPORE – A man was charged in court on June 11 over using abusive language towards public servants.

Manickam Manohar is said to have sent multiple e-mails between Aug 19 and Oct 6, 2025 to the Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council, containing accusations of unlawful conduct and abusive comments directed at MP for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC Hany Soh and a town council employee.

The 72-year-old was handed six charges under the Protection from Harassment Act.

The police said in a statement on June 10 that Manickam had previously been investigated over similar offences under the Protection from Harassment Act, for abusive conduct directed at the same MP and various town council employees.

“Members of the public who have concerns regarding municipal or public service matters should raise them through appropriate official channels,” police said.

In the statement, the police said that they have zero tolerance for harassment and abusive conduct directed at public officers and town council staff who carry out their duties in service of the community.

Offenders charged with using or communicating abusive words or materials towards a public servant may face a fine of up to $5,000 and a jail term of not more than 12 months.