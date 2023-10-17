Man, 72, accused of pushing 90-year-old man, resulting in fatal head injury

SINGAPORE – A 90-year-old man died after sustaining a head injury when he was allegedly pushed to the ground by another senior citizen on Sunday, at the void deck of Block 3 Marsiling Road.

On Tuesday, his alleged attacker Toh Teck Chye, 72, was charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

Toh is accused of pushing Mr Choo Chin Nam at around 11.30am on Sunday. Court documents did not disclose the reasons behind the alleged attack.

Toh is now remanded at the Central Police Division and his case has been adjourned to Oct 24.

Those convicted of voluntarily causing grievous hurt can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined or caned.

Toh cannot be caned as he is over 50 years old.