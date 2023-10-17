Man, 72, accused of pushing 90-year-old man, resulting in fatal head injury

Shaffiq Alkhatib
Court Correspondent
Updated
1 min ago
Published
53 min ago

SINGAPORE – A 90-year-old man died after sustaining a head injury when he was allegedly pushed to the ground by another senior citizen on Sunday, at the void deck of Block 3 Marsiling Road.

On Tuesday, his alleged attacker Toh Teck Chye, 72, was charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

Toh is accused of pushing Mr Choo Chin Nam at around 11.30am on Sunday. Court documents did not disclose the reasons behind the alleged attack.

Toh is now remanded at the Central Police Division and his case has been adjourned to Oct 24.

Those convicted of voluntarily causing grievous hurt can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined or caned.

Toh cannot be caned as he is over 50 years old.

More On This Topic
Man dies 10 days after he was allegedly pushed down stairs near Orchard mall
Man jailed 4 years for assault after hitting smoker he caught puffing away in void deck

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top