Man, 64, held after woman found dead in flat

A 35-year-old woman was found dead in a Bedok South Road HDB flat yesterday afternoon.

An elderly man suspected of being involved in her murder has been arrested.

The police said they received a call for help in a flat at Block 171 Bedok South Road at 3.43pm.

The police found the victim lying motionless inside the unit.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedics at 4.17pm.

A 64-year-old man related to the victim was arrested.

The police have classified the case as murder. It is not known who made the call for help or how the woman died.

The man is due to be charged in court today. The police are investigating.