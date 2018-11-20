Man, 64, charged with murdering daughter in Bedok South flat

SINGAPORE - An elderly man who allegedly killed his daughter was taken to court on Tuesday (Nov 20).

Tan Tian Chye, 64, was charged with murdering Ms Desiree Tan Jiaping, 35, in a unit on the eighth story of Block 171 Bedok South Road.

Court documents did not disclose details about her death, such as the injuries she suffered and the weapon used to kill her.

In a statement, the police said they received a call about the incident at around 3.40pm on Monday.

Officers arrived at the scene and found Ms Tan lying motionless inside the unit.

Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedics pronounced her dead at around 4.20pm.

The Straits Times went to the scene on Monday night and saw that the police have cordoned off a staircase landing on the ninth storey of the block.

Tan will be remanded at Changi Prison Complex Medical Centre for a psychiatric evaluation. The case has been adjourned to Dec 10.

If convicted of murder, he can face the death penalty.