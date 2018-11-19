Man, 64, arrested after woman, 35, found murdered in Bedok South Road flat

SINGAPORE - A 35-year-old woman was found dead in a Bedok South Road Housing Board flat on Monday afternoon (Nov 19). A 64-year-old man suspected of being involved in her murder has been arrested.

The police said they received a call for assistance at a residential unit at Block 171 Bedok South Road at 3.43pm. Upon arrival, the police found the victim lying motionless inside the unit.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics at 4.17pm.

The man who was arrested is related to the victim.

The police have classified the case as murder. It is currently not known who made the call for assistance, or how the woman died.

The man is due to be charged in court on Tuesday. Police investigations are ongoing.