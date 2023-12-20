Man, 61, arrested after slashing at Pasir Ris West Plaza; suspect among 4 people taken to hospital

SINGAPORE – Three people were injured by an armed lone attacker in a slashing incident at a mall in Pasir Ris Street 72, with shoppers and business owners running for cover amid the chaos.

The incident happened on Dec 20 at around 4pm at Pasir Ris West Plaza.

A Pasir Ris resident, who was at the mall just after the attack, said the victims were from Royal Regent, a provision shop selling a variety of items such as phone products, sandals and bags.

“They were covered in blood, and there were over 30 police officers at the scene, including several armed with rifles,” said the resident, who declined to be named.

Another resident, who gave his name as Mr Lee, said the victims are the owners of Royal Regent, which has been at the mall for about 20 years.

“They were very heavily bandaged, and the injuries look very bad,” added the taxi driver.

The assailant was known to the victims, and police said their preliminary investigations showed that the individuals were not on friendly terms.