Man, 60, charged with molesting child in fourth such court case reported this week

SINGAPORE - Yet another man has appeared in a district court this week over a molestation charge involving a child.

Mohamed Taha Ahmad's case is the fourth one to be reported in The Straits Times.

The 60-year-old Singaporean allegedly molested a 12-year-old boy at a block of flats in Bedok North Street 3.

He was charged on Friday (Oct 30) with one count of molestation.

The court heard that at around 11am on Oct 22, Taha allegedly pulled on the child's shorts and underwear.

He is said to have molested the boy after that.

Police said in a statement that they received a report about the incident on Oct 23.

Officers from Bedok Police Division established the alleged molester's identity with the the help of images from police cameras.

They arrested him five days later.

The offenders in two of the other three cases dealt with in court this week were subject to gag orders to protect their victims' identities

On Tuesday, former Singapore Armed Forces regular Mohamed Ardlee Iriandee Mohamed Sanip, 40, was sentenced to 7½ years jail and six strokes of the cane after molesting an eight-year-old girl in January 2018.

He attempted to molest a 10-year-old girl four months later.

In another case, a 25-year-old man was sentenced on Wednesday to two years' jail with five strokes of the cane and a fine of $2,500 after molesting a 13-year-old boy in March this year.

On Thursday, a 20-year-old youth was ordered to undergo reformative training for at least a year for sexually abusing his young cousin from 2014 to 2017.

The youth will be detained at a centre and made to follow a strict regimen that includes foot drills and counselling.

His cousin was just nine years old when he first targeted her.

Taha's bail was set at $8,000 on Friday and his case was adjourned to Nov 27.

For molesting a child below 14 years old, an offender can be jailed for up to five years and fined or caned.

Taha cannot be caned as he is over 50 years old.