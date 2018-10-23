Man, 60, arrested for armed robbery of 89-year-old money changer at Clarke Quay mall

SINGAPORE - A 60-year-old man was arrested on Monday (Oct 22), two days after he allegedly tried to rob an 89-year-old money changer with a knife at a Clarke Quay shopping mall.

The police said on Monday that they received a report that a man had attempted to rob the victim at about 8.20pm on Saturday at The Central mall at 6 Eu Tong Sen Street.

Officers from the Central Police Division arrested the man for armed robbery with hurt at about 4am on Monday in Bedok South Avenue 2.

They were able to establish the suspect's identity through ground inquiries.

Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported on Sunday that the suspect had waited for the victim to step out of the money changer alone, before threatening him with a utility knife.

Shocked, the victim shouted for help and the suspect quickly fled empty-handed.

The victim is believed to have suffered cuts on his left cheek.

On Sunday, about six officers were seen conducting investigations at the scene and at least three police vehicles were spotted outside the mall, according to Chinese-language daily Lianhe Wanbao. Officers left after about two hours.

Anyone found guilty of armed robbery with hurt faces a jail term of up 20 years and at least 12 strokes of the cane.