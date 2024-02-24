Man, 55, arrested for selling counterfeit goods; items worth over $2 million seized

SINGAPORE – The police have seized more than $2 million worth of counterfeit perfumes, candles and diffusers in raids on a storage facility in Jurong East, and arrested a 55-year-old man for allegedly selling the goods online.

In a statement on Feb 24, police said that officers from the Criminal Investigation Department arrested the man after enforcement operations in Toh Guan Road East on Feb 20 and Feb 22.

The over 25,000 items seized allegedly infringe on trademarks.

If found guilty of possessing counterfeit goods, the man can be jailed for up to five years, fined up to $100,000, or both.

The police said the distribution and sale of counterfeit goods are serious offences and that action will be taken against those who profit at the expense of legitimate businesses and consumers.

Police investigations are ongoing.