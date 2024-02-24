Man, 55, arrested for selling counterfeit goods; items worth over $2 million seized

The items included more than 25,000 bottles of perfumes, candles and diffusers. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Wallace Woon
Updated
Feb 24, 2024, 07:53 PM
Published
Feb 24, 2024, 07:10 PM

SINGAPORE – The police have seized more than $2 million worth of counterfeit perfumes, candles and diffusers in raids on a storage facility in Jurong East, and arrested a 55-year-old man for allegedly selling the goods online.

In a statement on Feb 24, police said that officers from the Criminal Investigation Department arrested the man after enforcement operations in Toh Guan Road East on Feb 20 and Feb 22.

The over 25,000 items seized allegedly infringe on trademarks.

If found guilty of possessing counterfeit goods, the man can be jailed for up to five years, fined up to $100,000, or both. 

The police said the distribution and sale of counterfeit goods are serious offences and that action will be taken against those who profit at the expense of legitimate businesses and consumers.

Police investigations are ongoing.

More On This Topic
Two arrested for alleged involvement in the sale of counterfeit goods; items valued at over $71,000
32-year-old man nabbed for allegedly selling fake goods online, products worth $244k seized

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top