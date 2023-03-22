Man, 52, arrested for stealing delivered parcels left outside homes in Tiong Bahru

SINGAPORE – A 52-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly being involved in a series of thefts in Tiong Bahru.

The police on Wednesday said they had received several reports since January that delivered parcels and newspapers placed outside homes in Tiong Bahru had been stolen.

Officers from the Central Police Division established the man’s identity with the aid of images from closed-circuit television footage, and arrested him on Tuesday.

Investigations are ongoing.

The man will be charged in court with theft in dwelling on Thursday.

The offence carries a jail term of up to seven years and a fine.

