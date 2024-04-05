Man, 49, faces 14 charges over allegedly forging test reports to import motor vehicles

SINGAPORE - The director of parallel importer Bestlink Auto has been charged on April 5, after he allegedly forged exhaust emission test reports to obtain approval to import motor vehicles.

Lim Tze Yong, 49, is accused of forgery and submitting forged documents to the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to support his firm’s vehicle approval applications.

Lim’s case has been adjourned to May 3, after the prosecution asked for more time to prepare its case.

The police said that between January and March 2020, Lim had purportedly forged 14 test reports that were later submitted to LTA.

Lim’s charge sheets showed that he had forged four shared emission test reports, five fuel consumption test reports, and five vehicle emission test reports.

He had done so by editing either the vehicles’ chassis number, the letterhead on the report, or both.

It is unclear how many vehicles Lim had tried to import.

All motor vehicles in Singapore must be approved by LTA before they can be registered for use on the roads.

All motor vehicle importers are required to submit documentation to show the vehicle complies with safety and technical requirements, including meeting the vehicle exhaust emission standards set by the National Environmental Agency.

A search on the Singapore business registry shows that Lim is the sole director of two firms, Bestlink Auto and Bestlink Vehicle.

For every charge, those convicted of forgery for the purpose of cheating can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined, or both.

The police said the authorities take a serious view of such matters and will not hesitate to investigate suspected cases of forgery.

“All motor dealers and importers must ensure that all documents and information submitted to obtain vehicle approval are accurate and in order,” said the police in their statement on April 4.