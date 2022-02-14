Man, 49, convicted after cheating more than 100 victims over renovation works

SINGAPORE - He promised more than 100 home owners to provide renovation works like the hacking of kitchen floors or the installation of sliding doors and cabinets.

But none of the works was carried out as Chan Chee Kuen, the sole proprietor of renovation contractor CM Aluminium Windows and Door, pocketed the money he collected as deposit instead.

Chan, 49, also deceived customers into thinking that he needed more money for renovation materials.

The Singaporean cheated over 100 victims of $247,400 in total and pleaded guilty to 29 charges, 27 of them for cheating, in court on Monday (Feb 14).

Another 81 charges will be taken into consideration during sentencing. District Judge Janet Wang has called for reports on preventive detention and corrective training.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Joshua Phang said Chan regularly went door-to-door at Housing Board flats in 2016 to solicit business. If the occupants were interested in renovation works, he would take their orders and ask them to pay a deposit.

Chan would then subcontract the orders to a supplier, Mr Chai Kwok Chun, to carry out the renovation works.

Sometime in mid-2016, Chan became addicted to gambling and incurred heavy losses.

To mitigate his losses, which amounted to more than $100,000 by January 2017, Chan began using the deposits paid by customers to pay for his personal and gambling expenses.

He also began to collect larger deposits from customers, which meant Mr Chai received less money.

After trying in vain to collect money from Chan, Mr Chai stopped accepting subcontract renovation work from him between Feb 7 and April 21, 2017.

Despite this and knowing that he could not expect to find another supplier, Chan decided to cheat prospective customers by deceiving them into believing that he was able to provide contracting services for various kinds of renovation work.

He collected deposit amounts from his victims, such as $2,000 for the installation of a cabinet and a room door, and for miscellaneous paintwork, and $2,950 for the installation of an iron gate, room door, lockset and sliding window.

None of this work was done, as Chan cheated at least 25 victims of $38,130. From January to November 2017, at least 33 police reports were made against him.

In early 2018, Chan began consuming methamphetamine and was arrested in March for drug offences.

Upon his release from the Drug Rehabilitation Centre after a year, Chan knew he was being investigated for his cheating offences.