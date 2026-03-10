Straitstimes.com header logo

Man, 48, to be charged with murdering elderly man in Geylang red-light district fight 

Nadine Chua

SINGAPORE – A 48-year-old man will be charged with murder on March 10 following

a fight with an elderly man in a known red-light area in Geylang.

The victim, 70, died in hospital on March 9. The Straits Times understands that he suffered stab wounds to the chest.

The police said they were alerted to the fight along Lorong 16 Geylang on March 9 at about 8.15am.

Officers found the elderly man injured at the scene. The 48-year-old was arrested there and taken conscious to another hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed both men knew each other.

The offence of murder carries the death penalty. Police investigations are ongoing.

On March 9, a spokesman for the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it took one of the men to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and the other to Raffles Hospital.

Seven murders were reported in 2025.

One case involved a man who 

allegedly killed his younger brother

in a Boon Lay flat on March 11.

In another case, a man was

charged over his mother’s death

in a Sengkang flat on June 1, while a woman was 

killed after a noise dispute

in Yishun on Sept 24.

Physical crime has been rising,

from 19,969 cases in 2024 to 20,857 in 2025. Knife-related incidents saw a slight increase in 2025 to 137 cases, from 131 cases the year before.

