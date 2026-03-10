Man, 48, to be charged with murdering elderly man in Geylang red-light district fight 

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A 48-year-old man will be charged with murder on March 10 following a fight with an elderly man in a known red-light area in Geylang.

The victim, 70, died in hospital on March 9. The Straits Times understands that he suffered stab wounds to the chest.

The police said they were alerted to the fight along Lorong 16 Geylang on March 9 at about 8.15am.

Officers found the elderly man injured at the scene. The 48-year-old was arrested there and taken conscious to another hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed both men knew each other.

The offence of murder carries the death penalty. Police investigations are ongoing.

On March 9, a spokesman for the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it took one of the men to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and the other to Raffles Hospital.

Seven murders were reported in 2025.

One case involved a man who allegedly killed his younger brother in a Boon Lay flat on March 11.

In another case, a man was charged over his mother’s death in a Sengkang flat on June 1, while a woman was killed after a noise dispute in Yishun on Sept 24.