Man, 47, to be charged with possessing nunchaku and airsoft pistols

The man will also face two charges of possessing arms without a licence, and two counts of importing controlled goods without a permit. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
SINGAPORE - Acting on a tip off, police officers raided a man’s home in Yishun Avenue 6 on Dec 3 last year and found weapons including two airsoft pistols and a nunchaku, which usually comprises two segments of wood or metal joined by a chain.

The 47-year-old will be charged in court on Wednesday (March 9) with possessing a scheduled weapon, said the police in a statement on Tuesday.

Scheduled weapons include machetes or parangs, knuckledusters, flick knives and whips made from bicycle chains. A nunchaku is also a scheduled weapon.

A list of such weapons is set out under the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act.

The man will also face two charges of possessing arms without a licence, as well as two counts of importing controlled goods without a permit.

If convicted of possessing a scheduled weapon, he can be jailed up to five years and receive at least six strokes of the cane.

Offenders convicted of possessing arms without a licence can be jailed up to three years and fined up to $5,000. 

Those guilty of importing controlled goods without a permit can be jailed up to two years, or fined up to $100,000, or both.

Members of the public can view a list of prohibited and controlled items at the police website.

They can also contact the Police Licensing & Regulatory Department at spf_licensing_feedback@spf.gov.sg if they have any queries.

