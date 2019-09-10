Man, 47, admits molesting next-door neighbour and showing her porn when she was 8

SINGAPORE - A married man, who showed pornographic videos to his eight-year-old neighbour and touched her inappropriately, pleaded guilty to two charges of aggravated molestation on Tuesday (Sept 10).

Two charges of showing obscene objects to the girl will be taken into consideration during sentencing, which is adjourned to Thursday.

After the 47-year-old pleaded guilty, eight other charges for offences, including sexual assault by penetration, molestation and house trespass, were withdrawn.

The man's name and specific job at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) were not disclosed to protect the identity of the victim, who is now 10 years old.

The High Court heard that the families of both the man and the victim lived in houses next to each other, and their families have been close for years.

The man and his wife lived at her parents' house, while the victim lived with her parents and grandmother, who was the owner of their family home.

As the victim's family travelled overseas regularly, her grandmother left a set of keys to her house with the man's in-laws, so that they can help collect mail and start up the family's car regularly when the family was away.

The man's parents and wife had also helped with the victim's Primary 1 registration as her mother, a Chinese national, was not fluent in English. The girl would also regularly visit the house the accused lived in.

On the afternoon of Sept 4, 2017, the man went over to the victim's house, after her father asked for help to fix the water heater.

After they were done, the girl's father, a private-hire car driver, left for work.

The man, who had also left the house, returned a few minutes later and went up to the second floor, where the girl was using a laptop in her parents' bedroom.

While the girl's aunt was in the living room, the man showed the victim an obscene photo and video on his mobile phone, then touched her genitalia.

She pushed him out the door and tried to shut it, but relented after the man told her "please, please, please".

The man then entered the room again and pulled down her underwear. She pulled it back on and the man left the house.

On Dec 1, 2017, the man left for MBS with his wife on his motorcycle, pretending that he had to go to work.

The court heard that in the days prior, he had lied to his wife that he had some "packing work" to do and, at the same time, told the girl that he would go to her house on Dec 1.

While his wife shopped at MBS, the man took his motorbike and went back to the victim's house, and used the key entrusted to his in-laws to unlock the gate.

Inside her parents' bedroom, the victim used her laptop and searched for "sex videos" on the Internet.

They watched pornography together for a while, before the man took off her clothes and his own.

She then walked to her bedroom and laid down, while the man followed. He touched her and rubbed himself against her as he showed her a pornographic cartoon on his phone.

He then took a shower at the victim's house and returned to MBS to pick up his wife.

The next day, the girl told her mother to get the keys back from the neighbours.

She repeated the request again the following night, adding that the man had come into their house, showed her an obscene video and touched her.

The next morning, the girl repeated this to her mother.

The victim's mother eventually confronted the man on Dec 6 but he denied any wrongdoing.

Later, the man and his family went to the victim's house and he admitted that he had touched the girl inappropriately.

The following morning, the girl's mother took her to make a police report.

The man's DNA was found on the victim's underwear.