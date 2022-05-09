Man, 44, arrested for sending unlicensed moneylending debtor notes to govt addresses

SINGAPORE - A man suspected of sending debtor notes containing photographs and personal information of alleged debtors of unlicensed moneylending to government establishments has been arrested.

The police said on Monday (May 9) that since March, they have received several harassment reports involving debtor notes sent via post to various government buildings and residential units.

They arrested the man, 44, last Thursday (May 5) in Sengkang after officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and seven police land divisions identified him through extensive probes and inquiries.

The police are investigating the case.

For acting on behalf of an unlicensed moneylender to harass, or attempt to harass, others, offenders can be jailed up to five years, fined between $5,000 and $50,000, and receive between three and six strokes of the cane.

