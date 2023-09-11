Sri Lankan man, 30, charged with murdering his wife at Holiday Inn Express Singapore Katong

Police vehicles at the murder scene at Holiday Inn Express Singapore Katong at 10:30pm on Sept 9. PHOTO: ST FILE
Samuel Devaraj
Updated
7 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - A Sri Lankan man who allegedly killed his wife at a hotel in East Coast Road, and then confessed to the murder at a nearby police post, was charged in court on Monday.

Eshan Tharaka Koottage is said to have killed Diyawinnage Sewwandi Maduka Kumari, 32, some time between 10.45am and 4.42pm on Saturday at the Holiday Inn Express Singapore Katong, which is next to i12 Katong mall.

Police learnt of the crime when the 30-year-old turned up at the Marine Parade Neighbourhood Police Centre, about 1.5km away, at 5.05pm, and purportedly confessed to the murder.

In a release on Saturday, police said officers were sent to his hotel room and found the victim lying motionless with a slash wound. She was pronounced dead there by paramedics.

The victim’s husband was then arrested at the police post.

A knife, believed to be used in the incident, was recovered in the hotel room.

On Monday, Eshan, who was unrepresented, appeared in court via video link and spoke via a Sinhalese interpreter.

A police hearse arriving at the Holiday Inn Express Singapore Katong at around 10.30pm on Sept 9. PHOTO: ST FILE

The prosecution asked the court to remand him for one week and for permission to bring him out to revisit the scene of the crime and recover exhibits.

In court, Eshan asked to speak to the Sri Lankan High Commission, to engage a lawyer.

The prosecution said that the High Commission has been informed of the case, but as investigations are ongoing, he is not allowed to communicate with anyone for now.

The prosecutor added that the investigating officer may allow this eventually.

Eshan will return to court next Monday.

If convicted of murder, he will face the death penalty.

More On This Topic
Life sentence for S'porean who murdered wife in UK
Life sentence for retiree who killed ex-wife at ITE: 4 other cases of murder and death in families

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top