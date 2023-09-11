Sri Lankan man, 30, charged with murdering his wife at Holiday Inn Express Singapore Katong

SINGAPORE - A Sri Lankan man who allegedly killed his wife at a hotel in East Coast Road, and then confessed to the murder at a nearby police post, was charged in court on Monday.

Eshan Tharaka Koottage is said to have killed Diyawinnage Sewwandi Maduka Kumari, 32, some time between 10.45am and 4.42pm on Saturday at the Holiday Inn Express Singapore Katong, which is next to i12 Katong mall.

Police learnt of the crime when the 30-year-old turned up at the Marine Parade Neighbourhood Police Centre, about 1.5km away, at 5.05pm, and purportedly confessed to the murder.

In a release on Saturday, police said officers were sent to his hotel room and found the victim lying motionless with a slash wound. She was pronounced dead there by paramedics.

The victim’s husband was then arrested at the police post.

A knife, believed to be used in the incident, was recovered in the hotel room.

On Monday, Eshan, who was unrepresented, appeared in court via video link and spoke via a Sinhalese interpreter.