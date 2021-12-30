Man, 30, arrested for alleged secret society activities during sweep of entertainment and nightlife spots

SINGAPORE - A 30-year-old man was arrested for his alleged involvement in secret society activities during a series of islandwide operations during the festive season from Dec 17 to Monday (Dec 27).

The operations were jointly carried out by the Secret Societies Branch of the Criminal Investigation Department and the seven police land divisions, together with safe distancing enforcement officers from Enterprise Singapore, targeting public entertainment and nightlife establishments, food and beverage (F&B) outlets and shopping malls.

A total of 56 outlets and 177 people were checked during these operations.

"Three F&B outlets at Golden Mile Complex, namely Thong Lor, Angel Bar Beer and CY Bistro were found to have allegedly committed breaches under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020," said the Singapore Police Force on Thursday.

Anyone found guilty of being a member of an unlawful society may be fined up to $5,000, jailed up to three years, or both.

First-time offenders who contravene a control order under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020 may be fined up to $10,000, jailed up to six months, or both.

The police said they will continue to carry out enforcement operations at the various public entertainment and nightlife establishments and popular congregation hot spots during this festive season, and will not hesitate to take firm action against those who are associated with gangs and blatantly disregard the law.